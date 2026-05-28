China to uphold justice, speak up for Cuba: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 16:15, May 28, 2026

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to uphold justice and speak up for Cuba, support the just cause of the Cuban people, and help with Cuba's economic and livelihood development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

In the meeting, Wang welcomed Rodriguez's attendance at the UN Security Council high-level meeting held Tuesday on upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centered international system.

Wang said that the theme of the Security Council high-level meeting reflects shared aspirations of all parties and has garnered widespread responses and support, and that to achieve this objective, it is essential to uphold respect for the sovereignty and independence of each nation, and to oppose all forms of power politics and bullying.

Rodriguez, for his part, expressed gratitude to China for inviting Cuba to participate in the UN Security Council high-level meeting.

Noting that the world today is characterized by turbulence and disorder, he said only China has the capacity to convene such a meeting, forging consensus in the international community and safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South.

Cuba is currently faced with the severest situation since its revolution, which is rooted in the blockade and sanctions imposed on it by the United States, he said.

Rodriguez said Cuba appreciates China's firm support for Cuba safeguarding its sovereignty and security, and thanks China for providing assistance and speaking up for Cuba during its difficult times.

China's help fully demonstrates the special friendship between the two nations, he said.

Cuba will continue its support for China's just stances on issues concerning Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong, and is willing to strengthen strategic communication and coordination with China to advance their respective socialist cause and to uphold international fairness and justice, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)