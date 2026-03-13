Chinese FM holds phone talks with Cuban counterpart

Xinhua) 11:23, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Thursday held a phone conversation with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla at the latter's request.

Rodriguez, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, briefed Wang on the current situation and expressed gratitude to China for its support to Cuba.

Both sides agreed to continue promoting the development of bilateral relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)