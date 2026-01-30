Home>>
China firmly opposes depriving Cuban people of subsistence, development rights: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:40, January 30, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday expressed firm opposition to moves and inhumane practices that could deprive the Cuban people of their rights to subsistence and development.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks in response to a query about an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday threatening to impose additional tariffs on goods imported from countries that provide oil to Cuba.
"China firmly supports Cuba in defending its national sovereignty and security, and rejecting external interference," said Guo at a daily press briefing.
