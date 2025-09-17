Chinese defense minister holds talks with Cuban counterpart

Xinhua

BEIJING, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held talks with Alvaro Lopez Miera, minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Dong said that the relationship between China and Cuba is a model of solidarity and cooperation between socialist countries and of sincere mutual assistance among developing countries.

Dong said that China is willing to work with Cuba to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two parties and the two countries, enhance personnel exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, promote the military relations between the two sides to a new level, and jointly build a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

Lopez, who is in China to attend the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, said Cuba highly appreciates and fully supports China's four major global initiatives, adding that Cuba will, as always, consolidate and strengthen the special friendship with China, and continuously raise the level of cooperation between the two countries and the two militaries.

