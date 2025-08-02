Home>>
Handover ceremony of bus parts and accessories held in Guanajay, Cuba
(Xinhua) 14:05, August 02, 2025
A worker checks bus parts and accessories under a Chinese government assistance project to Cuba for bus repair and rehabilitation in Guanajay, Cuba, on July 31, 2025. The handover ceremony of bus parts and accessories under a Chinese government assistance project to Cuba for bus repair and rehabilitation was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)
A worker checks a bus at a bus manufacturing factory in Guanajay, Cuba, on July 31, 2025. The handover ceremony of bus parts and accessories under a Chinese government assistance project to Cuba for bus repair and rehabilitation was held here on Thursday. (Photo by Joaquin Hernandez/Xinhua)
