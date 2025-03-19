'Chinita, Chinita! Are you from China?': Chance encounter rekindles 64-year friendship between Chinese and Cuban pilots

10:44, March 19, 2025

Editor's Note:

Chinese President Xi Jinping often quotes an ancient saying on many diplomatic occasions: "No mountain or ocean can separate those who share the same aspirations." This powerful message underscores the undeniable force of friendship and cooperation in bridging hearts across nations, cultures, and civilizations. Inspired by President Xi's vision, people-to-people exchanges between China and the world have been flourishing.

People from diverse backgrounds and fields - united by common goals and dreams - traverse mountains and oceans to connect with each other. Through letters, face-to-face dialogues, and vibrant cultural events, they are collectively weaving a magnificent tapestry of building a community of shared future for humanity.

The Global Times presents "Intertwined Destinies, Shared Paths," a series spotlighting the touching stories written by these "friendship ambassadors." They are scholars pushing the boundaries of research, diplomats advocating for deeper cooperation on the global stage, artists igniting imaginations with their creations, and ordinary people extending heartfelt love beyond national borders driven by genuine sincerity.

Their tales illuminate the spark of cultural exchange, the driving force of technological innovation, the bountiful harvest of economic cooperation, and the enduring warmth of human connection - all contributing to a more peaceful, prosperous, and open world. This is the eighth installment of the series.

(Photo/Website of the Chinese Embassy in Cuba)

"Chinita (a Spanish term for Chinese girl), chinita!" Tong Xue, whose social media nickname is "Missya," heard someone calling her as she walked alone on the streets of Trinidad, a coastal town in central Cuba, one night in early February.

She looked around and found the voice was coming from a white-haired old man behind a fence window of a house on one side of the street.

"He probably was asking me for money," thinking so, Tong turned back and was ready to walk away.

"Chinita, chinita! Are you from China?" The old man kept calling. He was so eager, triggering Tong's curiosity. She stopped her steps and approached the old man to find out what the old man really wanted to say.

That was the start of the chance encounter between Tong and 82-year-old Alberto Alonso Sanjuan, known as Dido in China. Dido is a veteran Cuban pilot who trained in China 64 years ago.

At that time, neither of them could have imagined that their encounter would become so powerful as to revive a story of friendship between China and Cuba from 64 years ago, as well as exhibit the bond shared by young people on both sides to this day.

Alberto Alonso Sanjuan (Photo/Courtesy of Tong Xue)

Chance encounter

"He called me so many times, so I decided to go back. He tried to talk to me over the fence of the window. But he spoke Spanish. I told him I couldn't speak Spanish, then he told me to wait a minute, looking like he wanted to show me something," Tong recalled the encounter night during an interview with the Global Times.

What Dido showed to Tong was a graduation certificate of his studies between 1961 and 1963 at an aviation college in China and a yellowed notebook filled with daily expressions in both Chinese and Spanish such as "How are you," "I live in Cuba."

"I was surprised [by what he showed me]. But we couldn't communicate too much due to the language barrier. He just tried really hard to write the number 1961 on his hand. That's when he graduated," Tong told the Global Times.

Tong visited Dido again the next afternoon. The veteran pilot showed her his badges. With the help of translation software, he told Tong that he learned to fly planes in China and Chinese people had taught him many things.

When Tong was ready to leave, Dido asked her one question, "how much is the flight from Havana to Beijing?" Tong later uploaded a video of her chance encounter with Dido on Chinese social media platforms. The video soon gained attention. Dido's sincere and long-lasting affection for China touched a lot of Chinese netizens, and many of them volunteered to provide money to arrange a trip for Dido to Beijing.

Some descendants of instructors from the aviation college where Dido used to study also took note of the video and commented on social media that their grandfathers had taught these Cuban pilots and missed them so much.

The video also came into notice of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force and the Chinese Embassy in Cuba.

"We are actively reaching out to this elderly gentleman. Please believe that the PLA Air Force will not forget old friends, and we firmly believe that the friendship that transcends time and space will ultimately endure," the official account of the PLA Air Force posted on Sina Weibo after the video went viral.

On February 10, the Chinese Embassy in Cuba invited some Cuban pilots who had studied in China during their youth and their family members to attend a festival feast to celebrate the Lantern Festival, a time for family reunions for Chinese people, according to the website of the embassy.

"Sixty-four years ago, passionate young people from Cuba went to China to learn flying and aircraft maintenance technology. They became the backbone of the Cuban Air Force and made significant contributions to defending Cuba's sovereignty and security. They are also witnesses and contributors to the special friendship between China and Cuba," Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Hua Xin said during the event.

At the event, the veteran Cuban pilots fondly recalled their wonderful time studying in China, expressing gratitude to the Chinese instructors who not only taught them flying skills but also instilled in them traditional virtues such as humility, discipline and perseverance, according to the embassy.

Mutual journey of friendship

On February 28, the representatives of the PLA Air Force met with Dido and a dozen other Cuban pilots in Havana. At the meeting, they conveyed warm regards through videos and calligraphy works from Chinese instructors who had taught Cuban pilots in the 1960s, the PLA Air Force said on its official Weibo account on March 1.

The PLA Air Force representatives also read a letter from Chinese coaches. At the end of the letter, the coaches said, "We are eagerly looking forward to reuniting with you and reminiscing about the past!"

In September 1961, 223 young Cubans, with an average age of under 20, were sent to China to study flight and aircraft maintenance technology, among whom 117 were assigned to 12th aviation school of the PLA Air Force located in Linfen, North China's Shanxi Province, including Dido, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

From September 1961 to June 1963, these Cuban young people underwent training in three stages - theoretical study, primary trainer aircraft, and advanced trainer aircraft - at the 12th aviation school, achieving excellent results.

"The instructors of the primary trainer aircraft were the ones who ignited your flying dreams. Your first time piloting an aircraft and your first solo flight were all made possible by their patient guidance and careful attention. Your advanced trainer aircraft training was successfully completed in Linfen City, Shanxi Province," read the letter by the instructors from the 12th aviation school cited by Xinhua.

"I miss them. They are so far away, across mountains and seas, but they still remember us," Zhou Shengjing, 91, one of the Chinese veteran coaches who had taught Cuban trainees.

Although 64 years have passed, Chinese instructors and their Cuban trainees can still remember the days they trained, lived, and exercised together.

Guan Huaizhong, who once served as the leader of the advanced trainer aircraft in Linfen, told Xinhua that the instructors took great care of the Cuban trainees. "They came from a tropical region, and the cold winter training was a bit overwhelming for them. To help, we instructors would loosen our cotton jackets so the trainees could warm their hands inside," he said. During evening roll call, if the instructors noticed the Cuban trainees kicking off their blankets, they would go around covering them up one by one.

"I feel very happy that I had the opportunity to study in China. As I mentioned, it was one of the most important experiences of my life. I was just a kid back then, only 17 years old, but I am grateful to the Chinese people because they taught me so much. They not only taught us skills but also friendship and other important qualities... If I were younger and in better health, I would revisit the places I went to 64 years ago, because I really like Beijing and Linfen. The Chinese people are sincere and have taught us many valuable lessons," Dido was quoted in a CCTV program.

Increasing fascination with China

Cuba is the first country in western hemisphere to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in 1960. This year marks the 65th anniversary of the two countries' bilateral ties.

While it may be difficult for many veteran Cuban pilots to arrange a trip to China due to their physical conditions, their enduring spirit and sincere friendship with Chinese veteran pilots have transcended mountains and seas, as well as time, taking root in the hearts of the younger generations on both sides.

"I would never know the story if it wasn't for the chance encounter with Dido. Now I feel like I am connected with an era that seems to exist only in history books. That period of history became so real before my eyes, and it was quite moving," Tong said.

Alberto Blanco, a young Cuban student currently studying in Peking University, also noticed the viral video of Dido. "It moved me deeply to see that China has not forgotten its old friends and continues to maintain these connections," he said. He also expressed appreciation regarding China's prompt recognition and appreciation of these historical ties.

"This video also highlights the increasing number of Chinese tourists visiting Cuba. In fact, our most significant tourism festival in May this year will feature China as the guest of honor, further promoting bilateral exchanges," Blanco told the Global Times.

Blanco also observed a growing interest among young Cubans in Chinese culture. This reflects a global trend of increasing fascination with China, driven by the country's development and the new digital era.

Looking ahead, he believes that understanding China's governance and development model is crucial for strengthening bilateral relations. "Through my studies and experiences, I aim to contribute to the ongoing dialogue and cooperation between our nations."

Blanco's journey reflects a broader narrative of enduring friendship and cultural exchange between China and Cuba - a relationship continually enriched by personal stories, shared histories, and mutual aspirations for the future.

