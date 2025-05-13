How China-Cuba medical cooperation fosters friendship between two peoples

May 12 (Xinhua)

HEFEI/HAVANA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- On the early morning of March 6, outside a rural mobile clinic in Changfeng County, east China's Anhui Province, villagers had already lined up to receive free eye consultation services from Chinese and Cuban doctors -- a tradition that has continued for more than a decade.

Over the years, the influence of China-Cuba cooperation in hospitals and rural clinics have expanded far beyond medical care, fostering people-to-people exchanges and deepening bilateral ties. It also stands as a testament to the fruitful collaboration between China and Latin America as a whole, strengthening mutual understanding and cementing friendships.

BELOVED "DR. P"

Cuba has some of the world's most experienced ophthalmologists in both surgical and medical fields, and it maintains close cooperation with China in this area.

Building on this partnership, since 2011, 29 Cuban doctors have worked alongside their Chinese colleagues to diagnose and treat eye diseases across Anhui Province, where they set up the China-Cuba eye hospital.

Cuban doctor Pedro Castro has worked there for four years treating local patients.

As a leading expert in treating eye diseases, he quickly became a beloved figure among Chinese colleagues and patients, who affectionately call him "Dr. P."

"When I was five, my parents first brought me here for treatment," said Cheng Junping, one of Castro's longtime patients. "All these years, I've been under the care of several Cuban doctors."

For Cheng, seeing Cuban doctors has become more than just routine medical care -- it represents trust and personal bonds built through years of care.

As a pediatric ophthalmologist, "Dr. P" is regarded as a trusted friend by many young patients, including Cheng. During examinations, he often offers plush toys to calm nervous children. His warm smile puts them at ease as he performs precise eye checks with gentle expertise.

"We came straight here after my daughter was diagnosed with strabismus during a school health check-up," said Xiong Jianjun, who accompanied his child for follow-up care.

"When I heard the Cuban doctors here were highly experienced, I brought her right away," he said.

While in China, Castro has experienced the kindness of Chinese people firsthand. A couple in his apartment building often invites him to go grocery shopping, take walks and visit parks together, knowing he is far from home.

Even though they don't speak the same language, their friendship has made Castro's life in China much more enjoyable.

"My colleagues and I are very happy to help the Chinese people. Everything has been wonderful," Castro said.

Last year, Castro and his Chinese colleagues offered free eye surgeries for 100 children with the support of the local government.

"I absolutely love working with children," Castro said. "They always express their feelings so honestly."

Pedro Castro (R) and Zhang Huiwen (C) conduct ward rounds at Anhui No. 2 Provincial People's Hospital in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Guo Chen)

FROM TEACHER TO COLLEAGUE

"Dr. Pedro, thank you for your dedication over these years," said Zhang Huiwen, Castro's assistant and a young Chinese ophthalmologist, as she handed him a bouquet of flowers and gave him a warm hug.

It was a bittersweet farewell. Castro and his Cuban colleagues were preparing to conclude their mission in China and return home.

"I'm very excited because you were my teacher in Cuba, and we've worked side by side here for four years," Zhang said.

"While I'm happy to return to Cuba," Castro said, "I'm also sad to leave colleagues here and my Chinese colleagues are impeccable."

"Honestly, none of this would have been possible without my Spanish-speaking Chinese colleagues," Castro said, expressing particular gratitude for his assistant.

Yet Zhang's contributions went far beyond translating. As an ophthalmologist who had mastered both Chinese and Cuban medical approaches, she brought invaluable clinical insights to their cooperation.

Her journey began in the summer of 2009, just after high school, when she earned a Cuban government scholarship to study medicine. In the years that followed, she mastered Spanish, earned a master's degree, and immersed herself in Cuban medical training.

"Pedro was my teacher during my postgraduate studies," Zhang said. "Back then in Cuba, he was my teacher and I was his student. Now here in China, we're colleagues working together."

When she returned to China, she joined the China-Cuba eye hospital (inaugurated at Anhui No. 2 Provincial People's Hospital), where she served not only as an interpreter for Cuban doctors but also received professional training under their guidance.

"Chinese and Cuban doctors work side by side, overcoming every medical challenge together," said Zhang Bing, former president of Anhui No. 2 Provincial People's Hospital.

He said that Cuba-China medical cooperation has significantly advanced the study of ophthalmology, capacity building and talent cultivation in China's Anhui Province.

This professional relationship, built on mutual respect, has developed into a profound and enduring partnership.

Pedro Castro (L) provides free clinical service to a local resident at a health center of Changfeng County in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, March 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhao Jinzheng)

MUTUAL UNDERSTANDING AND SUPPORT

Xu Yicong, former Chinese ambassador to Cuba, recalled the creation of the China-Cuba Friendship Ophthalmic Hospital.

"I was both a participant and a beneficiary of this program," Xu said, adding that he underwent successful cataract surgery through the joint efforts of Chinese and Cuban doctors.

"Cuban doctors conducted the examination and Chinese doctors performed the surgery. They also diagnosed and treated my glaucoma during the process," he said.

Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda said he is pleased to know that the Cuban ophthalmic medical team is welcomed in China and remembered by many, Miranda said.

The Cuban government considers China a strategic partner for scientific and technical exchanges in the healthcare sector, Miranda said in April during a Cuba International Convention on health.

China is among the main suppliers of medicines and biopharmaceutical supplies that Cuba imports for the national health system.

China has also steadily deepened its healthcare cooperation with the Latin American country. Last year, Zhejiang Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine sent six doctors to Cuba to provide traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) treatment for Cuban patients, conduct academic exchanges, and donate TCM medical supplies and books to Cuba.

In fact, China's medical cooperation is growing stronger not just with Cuba, but with various Latin American countries. In recent years, China has provided medical support, including vaccines and ventilators, for Latin American and Caribbean countries such as Mexico, Guyana and Ecuador.

It has actively provided human resources training programs to Latin American countries, and sent medical and agricultural experts there to boost development in the region.

Eduardo Regalado, a researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, said that China's exchanges and cooperation with many Latin American countries stand as an exemplary model of international relations.

"As members of the Global South, we share common development goals and a foundation of mutual understanding and support," he said.

In September, a new group of Cuban ophthalmologists arrived in China's Anhui Province.

"I hope to serve as a bridge between China and Cuba, fostering friendships with peoples across Latin America and worldwide," said Yamila Rodriguez, chief physician and member of the fifth batch of Cuban Ophthalmologists to China.

