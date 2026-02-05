China opposes unwarranted interference by external forces in Cuba: FM

Xinhua) 16:51, February 05, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, opposes unwarranted interference by external forces, and rejects any attempt to deprive the Cuban people of their right to survival and development, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang made the remarks during talks with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is the special envoy of the party and government of Cuba, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and the foreign minister of Cuba.

At present, the situation in Latin America is undergoing complex and profound changes, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noting that upholding fairness and justice has always been a consistent principle of China's foreign policy.

