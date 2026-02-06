China's top political advisor meets with senior Cuban official

Xinhua) 09:01, February 06, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is the special envoy of the party and government of Cuba, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and the foreign minister of Cuba, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, who is the special envoy of the party and government of Cuba, a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and the foreign minister of Cuba, in Beijing on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met on two occasions last year to draw a blueprint for building a closer China-Cuba community with a shared future, said Wang, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang said that China will firmly support Cuba's just struggle against external interference and work with Cuba to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. He added that the CPPCC stands ready to contribute to deepening friendly cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that China is an important force in safeguarding world peace and carries hope for the Global South, Rodriguez said that Cuba is willing to work with China to implement the consensus reached between the two heads of state, continuously enhance relations between the two parties and countries, and uphold international fairness and justice.

