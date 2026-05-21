China voices firm support for Cuba in safeguarding sovereignty, opposing interference

Xinhua) 16:35, May 21, 2026

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity and opposing external interference, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the U.S. recent indictment against Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro, which was condemned by Cuban foreign minister.

Guo said China always firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)