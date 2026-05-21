Home>>
China voices firm support for Cuba in safeguarding sovereignty, opposing interference
(Xinhua) 16:35, May 21, 2026
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty and national dignity and opposing external interference, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the U.S. recent indictment against Cuban Revolution leader Raul Castro, which was condemned by Cuban foreign minister.
Guo said China always firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law and are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges U.S. to stop blockade, sanctions against Cuba: FM spokesperson
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with Cuban counterpart
- China's top political advisor meets with senior Cuban official
- China opposes unwarranted interference by external forces in Cuba: FM
- Senior CPC official meets with special envoy of party, government of Cuba
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.