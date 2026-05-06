China urges U.S. to stop blockade, sanctions against Cuba: FM spokesperson
BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China urges the U.S. to stop at once the blockade and sanctions as well as coercion and pressuring of any form against Cuba, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the U.S. move to ramp up sanctions against Cuba. Cuba has said that the U.S.'s illegal and unilateral coercive measures are reprehensible and ridiculous.
The spokesperson said that the U.S. intensification of illicit and unilateral sanctions against Cuba gravely infringes on the Cuban people's right to subsistence and development and violates the basic norms in international relations.
China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and opposes interference in Cuba's internal affairs, the spokesperson added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese FM holds phone talks with Cuban counterpart
- China's top political advisor meets with senior Cuban official
- China opposes unwarranted interference by external forces in Cuba: FM
- Senior CPC official meets with special envoy of party, government of Cuba
- China firmly opposes depriving Cuban people of subsistence, development rights: spokesperson
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.