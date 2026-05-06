China urges U.S. to stop blockade, sanctions against Cuba: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:39, May 06, 2026

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China urges the U.S. to stop at once the blockade and sanctions as well as coercion and pressuring of any form against Cuba, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The spokesperson made the remarks in response to the U.S. move to ramp up sanctions against Cuba. Cuba has said that the U.S.'s illegal and unilateral coercive measures are reprehensible and ridiculous.

The spokesperson said that the U.S. intensification of illicit and unilateral sanctions against Cuba gravely infringes on the Cuban people's right to subsistence and development and violates the basic norms in international relations.

China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and opposes interference in Cuba's internal affairs, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)