China expresses support for Cuba against U.S. military threat

Xinhua) 16:46, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China firmly supports Cuba in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing after Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the escalation of U.S. military threats against Cuba at a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Tuesday.

China has always advocated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations, and opposes infringing upon the sovereignty of other countries or interfering in their internal affairs under any pretext, Mao said.

All countries should abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)