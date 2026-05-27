Clued-in | Viral hit 'Chambishi Copper Mine' puts China-Africa ties in the spotlight

"Chambishi Copper Mine," a song infused with distinctive African dance elements, has taken social media by storm. Driven by an energetic rhythm, it has been widely praised by netizens as "even more electrifying than a World Cup anthem." The song quickly went viral upon release, surpassing 100 million views across platforms. As its popularity grew, the Chambishi Copper Mine in Zambia, developed by China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd., also came into the spotlight.

The song was created using AI by Xu Laixiang, deputy general manager of the project's operator, and performed by a band composed of Zambian employees. It portrays the mine's development journey and the indomitable spirit behind the mine's construction.

Located in Chambishi town in Zambia's Copperbelt Province, the mine began production in the 1960s before being shut down in 1986 due to operational and technological limitations. In 1998, China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co., Ltd. acquired the long-closed mine through an international bid and carried out a comprehensive technical upgrade, bringing it back to life.

Over more than two decades, the company has invested over $1.6 billion in the mine, paid $578 million in taxes and created over 6,200 local jobs, while also contributing to improvements in infrastructure, education, health care and community development in Chambishi.

The company also developed the Zambia-China Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, China's first overseas economic and trade cooperation zone in Africa. By 2025, it had attracted over $2.5 billion in investment, hosted nearly 100 enterprises, created more than 10,000 local jobs and paid over $1 billion in taxes, cementing its status as a benchmark for China-Africa industrial capacity cooperation.

The Chambishi Copper Mine and the cooperation zone are only a snapshot of China's broader investment in African mining and economic cooperation zones.

National-level overseas cooperation zones approved by China's Ministry of Commerce now span several African countries, including Zambia, Nigeria, Egypt and Ethiopia, with a focus on manufacturing, logistics, resource utilization and integrated industrial-urban development.

For example, the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Nigeria, operated by China Railway Construction Corporation, focuses on daily chemicals, home appliances, building materials and bonded logistics. It has attracted 119 enterprises with total investment exceeding $3 billion.

The song "Chambishi Copper Mine" also reflects how Chinese enterprises have put down roots in Africa and contributed to its development.

As China advances its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), China-Africa economic, trade and industrial capacity cooperation is set to enter a new phase of growth. The two sides will work to build industrial cooperation clusters, strengthen supply chain integration, develop pilot zones for deep cooperation, and launch programs to empower African small- and medium-sized enterprises.

As Chinese enterprises bring capital, supply chains, digital payment systems and integrated development models to Africa, cooperation in logistics, the digital economy and finance will continue to deepen. More viral songs celebrating China-Africa cooperation are expected to take the internet by storm, captivate global audiences and resonate around the world.

He Wenping is a researcher at the Institute of West-Asian and African Studies of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)