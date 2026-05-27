Serbian president visits Museum of Communist Party of China in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:27, May 27, 2026

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, on May 26, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, capital of China, on May 26, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)