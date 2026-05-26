Senior CPC official calls for close inter-party exchanges with Serbia

Xinhua) 08:59, May 26, 2026

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Milos Vucevic, president of the Serbian Progressive Party, in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi said on Monday that China is willing to maintain close inter-party institutionalized exchanges with Serbia.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with a delegation led by Milos Vucevic, president of the Serbian Progressive Party.

Noting that China-Serbia relations have developed significantly under the guidance of the countries' heads of state, Cai said China is willing to maintain close inter-party institutionalized exchanges with Serbia, jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns. Cai added that China is ready to deepen the alignment of development strategies and practical cooperation, enhance communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, and promote continuous new achievements in building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era.

Vucevic praised what he called the remarkable development achieved by China under the CPC leadership.

He expressed gratitude to China for its firm support in safeguarding Serbia's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stated that the Serbian Progressive Party is willing to draw on the CPC's governance experience to further promote the development of bilateral relations.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Milos Vucevic, president of the Serbian Progressive Party, in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)