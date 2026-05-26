Chinese, Serbian presidents hail ironclad friendship, seek wide-ranging cooperation

Xinhua) 08:04, May 26, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his wife Tamara Vucic prior to the talks between Xi and Vucic in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Xi held talks with Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held talks in Beijing on Monday, hailing the ironclad friendship between the two countries and pledging to boost cooperation ranging from transportation and emerging areas to people-to-people exchanges.

IRONCLAD FRIENDSHIP

Vucic is on his first state visit to China from May 24 to 28. He previously traveled to China several times for international events. Vucic, notably, was in China last September for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi said the two sides have jointly opened a new chapter in building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era since his state visit to Serbia in 2024, benefiting both peoples and setting a model of state-to-state relations.

Xi stressed that the robust friendship between China and Serbia is unique, underpinned by a profound historical logic and a strong practical foundation, adding that the two sides should continue to firmly support each other.

"China supports Serbia in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and stands ready to strengthen exchanges on governance experience," Xi said.

During Vucic's visit, Xi awarded him the Friendship Medal, the highest honorary medal of the People's Republic of China bestowed on foreign nationals.

This medal is not only a high recognition of President Vucic's contributions to China-Serbia friendship, but also carries the earnest expectations of the two peoples for building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, Xi stressed.

President Vucic has always given China his firmest and clearest support on issues related to China's core interests and major concerns, earning the respect of the Chinese people, Xi said.

Vucic said this is one of the most important moments of his life, and the medal is not only the highest honor for himself, but also a recognition of Serbia's pursuit of sovereignty, independence and development.

Noting that China always respects smaller countries, stands with the Serbian people in difficult times, and helps Serbia develop, Vucic said Serbia will never forget China's support and assistance, and he will continue to dedicate himself to the Serbia-China friendship and work with China to advance the building of a Serbia-China community with a shared future.

Vucic's visit demonstrates the continuity of the highest-level political dialogue between Serbia and China, and the nature of China-Serbia relationship is reflected in multifaceted cooperation in bilateral and multilateral fields, former Yugoslav Foreign Minister Zivadin Jovanovic said.

ALL-ROUND COOPERATION

Noting that China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) lays out comprehensive arrangements for high-quality development, Xi said China and Serbia should better align development strategies, implement the mid-term action plan for Belt and Road cooperation, and advance cooperation in transport and energy infrastructure among others.

Against the backdrop of a new scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, the two sides should expand cooperation in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, the digital economy, green energy and advanced manufacturing to foster new growth drivers, he said.

Xi also called on both countries to leverage visa exemption policies, the free trade agreement and direct flights to expand all-round cooperation in culture, education, sports, tourism and sub-national exchanges.

The fluid and turbulent international landscape requires closer coordination and cooperation between China and Serbia in global affairs, Xi said, adding that the two countries should practice true multilateralism, and strive to unswervingly advance an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Hailing the ironclad friendship between the two countries, Vucic expressed appreciation for Chinese enterprises participating in and significantly contributing to Serbia's development.

Serbia looks forward to working with China to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advance major projects and enhance people-to-people exchanges to achieve more tangible results in bilateral relations, he said.

Serbia endorses the major global initiatives put forward by President Xi and stands ready to further strengthen multilateral coordination with China to uphold international peace, as well as fairness and justice, Vucic added.

"In today's world, China plays a unique role as a leading engine of global economic growth and a promoter of multilateralism. In other words, China functions as a key factor of stability and economic growth," said Gordana Mi ev, acting director of the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Serbia.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of over 20 cooperation documents in areas including politics, economy and trade, science and technology, education, legal affairs and culture.

The two sides also issued a joint statement on continuously promoting the building of a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era, and a joint statement on jointly promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative.

Prior to the talks, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcome ceremony for Vucic and his wife Tamara Vucic in the Great Hall of the People. Xi and Peng also held a welcome banquet for them in the evening.

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic jointly attend a signing ceremony of cooperation documents after their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Xi held talks with Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan hold a welcome ceremony for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his wife Tamara Vucic in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to the talks between Xi and Vucic in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Xi held talks with Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Xi held talks with Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the Northern Hall of the Great Hall of the People prior to their talks in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Xi held talks with Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to award Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to award Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)