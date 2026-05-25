Serbian president arrives in Beijing for state visit to China
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrives in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A plane carrying President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrives in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A plane carrying President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrives in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrives in Beijing, capital of China, May 24, 2026. At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
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