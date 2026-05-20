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Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit China
(Xinhua) 16:54, May 20, 2026
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic will pay a state visit to China from May 24 to 28, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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