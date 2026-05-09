Serbia, China honor Chinese journalists killed in NATO bombing

Xinhua) 10:21, May 09, 2026

Nino Brajovic, secretary general of the Journalists' Association of Serbia, lays flowers during an event commemorating Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 7, 2026. Serbian and Chinese officials, along with local people, gathered here Thursday to commemorate Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

BELGRADE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbian and Chinese officials, along with local people, gathered here Thursday to commemorate Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999.

In his speech, Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming said that the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy severely violated China's sovereignty and gravely trampled on international law and the basic norms governing international relations. He said that 27 years later, hegemonism and power politics continue to erode the foundations of the international order and threaten world peace.

Remembering history, he said, is essential to better safeguarding peace and defending justice. China stands ready to work with Serbia to carry forward the traditional friendship, strengthen mutual trust, firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity through concrete actions.

Serbian Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Milica Djurdjevic Stamenkovski said that NATO's bombing campaign against the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia grossly violated the UN Charter and international law. She said the people of Serbia and China defended their national dignity together and forged an "ironclad friendship" with blood and sacrifice.

Serbia, she added, is willing to further deepen traditional friendship with China and work jointly for the cause of peace and development.

Nino Brajovic, secretary general of the Journalists' Association of Serbia, told Xinhua that the three Chinese journalists who died in the bombing were regarded not only as Chinese colleagues but also as friends of the Serbian people, and that they lost their lives while carrying out their professional duties during the NATO bombing.

Volga Ilic, a local resident, who attended the commemoration event, said: "The tragedy 27 years ago made us endure suffering together and further deepened the friendship between the Serbian and Chinese peoples," and the Serbian people continue to sincerely commemorate that period of history and cherish their friendship with China.

NATO missiles struck the Chinese embassy on May 7, 1999, killing three Chinese journalists: Shao Yunhuan of Xinhua News Agency, Xu Xinghu and Zhu Ying of Guangming Daily, and injuring dozens of others.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming (front L) and Serbian Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Milica Djurdjevic Stamenkovski (front R) attend an event commemorating Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 7, 2026. Serbian and Chinese officials, along with local people, gathered here Thursday to commemorate Chinese journalists killed in the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia in 1999. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)