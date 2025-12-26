Serbian president highlights Chinese partnership in Belgrade's New Sava Bridge project

Xinhua) 09:53, December 26, 2025

BELGRADE, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visited the construction site of the New Sava Bridge on Thursday, describing the project as a symbol of the country's development and emphasizing the critical role of Chinese partnership in Belgrade's infrastructure growth.

Accompanied by Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming, Vucic emphasized the collaboration with PowerChina, the project's main contractor.

"I thank the Chinese and Serbian workers who are working diligently, industriously, and hard," Vucic said, noting that this partnership has been key to maintaining the accelerated pace of construction seen across Belgrade.

Project details indicate that major sections of the steel superstructure were manufactured in China and shipped to Belgrade via river barge, drawing on Chinese engineering expertise.

The New Sava Bridge will stretch 420 meters in length, supported by six pillars, and will be 38 meters wide, expanding to 42 meters at designated pedestrian viewing areas. It will feature two-way tram tracks in the center, flanked by two lanes of road traffic in each direction.

The partnership aims to complete the bridge by March 2027, a timeline President Vucic reaffirmed during Thursday's visit.

