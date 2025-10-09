Serbia launches regular train service on Chinese-built railway

Xinhua) 08:28, October 09, 2025

A conductors waits for passengers to board the train of theungary-Serbia high-speed railway, in Belgrade, Serbia, Oct. 3, 2025. (Photo by Wang Wei/Xinhua)

Built by China Railway International and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), the line is expected to spur tourism, attract investment, and strengthen regional connectivity.

BELGRADE, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Serbia on Wednesday launched regular high-speed train services between Belgrade and Subotica, marking the full operation of the country's first 200-km-per-hour railway line, a landmark project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Operated by the national rail company Srbijavoz, the 183.1-km Serbian section of the Hungary-Serbia railway connects the capital with the country's north. The Inter City (Soko) train now covers the route in just 79 minutes, slashing travel time from over five hours before the upgrade.

The first high-speed train departed Belgrade Center at noon, carrying 253 passengers. During a five-day promotional period (Oct. 8-12), passengers can travel free of charge.

Earlier this month, the 108-km section from Novi Sad to Subotica was completed. The Belgrade-Novi Sad section has been in operation since March 2022.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic looks at a display board of the Hungary-Serbia high-speed railway in Subotica, Serbia, Oct. 3, 2025.(Xinhua/Shi Zhongyu)

The 341.7-km Hungary-Serbia railway, with 183.1 km running through Serbia, represents a major milestone in China-Europe rail cooperation.

