Chinese embassy donates books to Serbian parliament, launches "China Book Corner"

Xinhua) 11:13, March 13, 2026

BELGRADE, March 12 (Xinhua) -- In a reaffirmation of the "iron-clad" friendship between Beijing and Belgrade, the Chinese Embassy on Thursday donated a collection of literature and technology-related publications to the Serbian National Assembly, marking the first such contribution to the parliamentary library.

The donation, comprising around 100 Serbian-language books curated over the past year, establishes a new "China Book Corner" for the Assembly's 250 members and researchers. The collection covers topics including Chinese politics, history, economics and culture.

Marina Ragus, deputy speaker of the National Assembly of Serbia, said that understanding modern China requires examining the country's 5,000-year philosophical heritage.

Ragus also reaffirmed the shared commitment of Belgrade and Beijing to the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful coexistence and respect for national sovereignty.

Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Ming said China is willing to deepen its strategic alignment with Serbia, share development opportunities and jointly build a "China-Serbia community with a shared future."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)