China, Serbia vow to boost ties, deepen cooperation amid global uncertainties

Xinhua) 10:51, February 14, 2026

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, with both sides pledging to strengthen their ironclad friendship and deepen cooperation amid growing global uncertainties.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, first conveyed warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping and commended Vucic for leading the Serbian people to uphold independence, oppose foreign interference and effectively safeguard national stability, dignity and overall development.

Under the strategic guidance of Xi and Vucic, the building of the China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era has made a good start, Wang said, recalling the two meetings between the two leaders last year when they had strategic communication, reached broad consensus and charted the course for bilateral relations.

China stands ready to work with Serbia to maintain close high-level exchanges, consolidate political mutual trust and firmly support each other in safeguarding respective core interests, Wang said, calling for enhanced practical cooperation, including the smooth operation of the Hungary-Serbia railway, and maximizing the benefits of a bilateral free trade agreement.

Wang also urged both sides to carry forward the ironclad friendship between the two countries and open up new prospects for bilateral relations.

Vucic asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Xi. He recalled the successful visit by the Chinese president to Serbia in 2024, which gave a strong boost to bilateral ties, and thanked China for its support in safeguarding Serbia's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

China remains Serbia's true friend and partner in today's increasingly turbulent world, Vucic said, voicing his hope for elevating cooperation with China in political, economic and trade, technological, and cultural fields to a higher level.

Vucic reaffirmed Serbia's firm commitment to the one-China principle and its steadfast support for China's just position on achieving national reunification, pledging continued support on all issues concerning China's core interests.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)