Symposium held for social sciences sector to study, implement Xi Jinping Thought on Culture

Xinhua) 09:28, May 18, 2026

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a symposium for the social sciences sector to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Culture and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A symposium for the social sciences sector to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was held in Beijing on Sunday, with participants calling for accelerating the building of a Chinese intellectual system in philosophy and social sciences.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium and delivered a speech.

Noting that China's philosophy and social sciences community has steadily advanced knowledge innovation, theoretical innovation and method innovation since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, participants at the symposium called for further study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture and accelerating the building of a Chinese intellectual system in philosophy and social sciences.

Participants at the symposium urged deeper systematic and academic research and interpretation of the Party's new theories, more research into major theoretical and practical issues related to Chinese modernization, and greater efforts to promote the inheritance and development of Chinese culture as well as the exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

They said these efforts would help advance the high-quality development of philosophy and social sciences and contribute more wisdom and strength to advancing Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)