Xi, Putin send congratulatory letters to 10th China-Russia Expo

Xinhua) 08:19, May 18, 2026

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin each sent congratulatory letters on Sunday to the tenth China-Russia Expo, which opened in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang Province in northeast China.

Pointing out that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Xi said bilateral cooperation in various fields had been continuously deepened and solidified, achieving fruitful results thanks to joint efforts of the two countries.

It is hoped that this expo will serve as an opportunity for various sectors of the two countries to leverage their geographical proximity and complementary advantages, deepen all-round practical cooperation, further promote the economic and social development, and continuously enhance the well-being of the two peoples, thereby making contributions to the steady and long-term development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Xi said in the letter.

In his message, Putin said the expo has evolved into the largest exhibition event between the two countries, providing a platform for direct and in-depth dialogue between the two sides.

It is believed that this expo will achieve positive results, plan for new prospects of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, and bring benefits to the two peoples, Putin said.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Zhong Wenxing)