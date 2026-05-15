Xi's article on boosting real economy to be published

Xinhua) 16:30, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on strengthening, optimizing and expanding the real economy will be published on Saturday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 10th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The piece noted that China should keep its focus of developing the economy on the real economy, calling for prioritizing support for the real economy in terms of resources, production factors, policies and measures.

The article stressed that the manufacturing sector is the foundation of the real economy, urging efforts to place the high-quality development of the sector in a more prominent position.

China should further promote the deep integration of scientific and technological innovation with industrial innovation, and accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing, it said.

Efforts should be made to build a modernized industrial system and strengthen the foundation of the real economy, the article noted. It highlighted the importance of fostering a group of new growth engines, including new-generation information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, new energy, new materials, high-end equipment and green industry during China's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

China's financial sector must faithfully fulfill its duty to serve the real economy and promote high-quality development, according to the article.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)