Xi's special representative to attend Leaders' Summit of 13th World Urban Forum in Azerbaijan

Xinhua) 16:24, May 15, 2026

BEIJING, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will be in Azerbaijan from May 17 to 18 for the Leaders' Summit of the 13th World Urban Forum upon invitation, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)