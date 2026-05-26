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Xi awards Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic China's friendship medal
(Xinhua) 08:31, May 26, 2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to award Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China in Beijing on Monday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a ceremony to award Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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