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Serbian president visits Xiaomi auto factory in Beijing
(Xinhua) 09:39, May 27, 2026
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Xiaomi auto factory in Beijing, capital of China, on May 26, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits the Xiaomi auto factory in Beijing, capital of China, on May 26, 2026. Vucic is on a state visit to China from May 24 to 28. (Xinhua/Xie Han)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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