China's top political advisor meets Serbian president

Xinhua) 09:56, May 26, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing on Monday.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the heads of state of the two countries, building a China-Serbia community with a shared future in the new era has got off to a sound start. China-Serbia friendship has taken deep root in the hearts of the people, and fruitful cooperation achievements across various fields have benefited people of both nations, he added.

China stands ready to work with Serbia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote greater development in bilateral relations, and the CPPCC is willing to make active efforts in this regard, Wang said.

Noting that Serbia-China relations are at the highest level in history, Vucic said that no matter how the international situation changes, Serbia always regards China as its most trustworthy good friend and highly appreciates China's important stabilizing role in international affairs.

Serbia firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and is willing to advance strategic alignment with China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) to achieve sound and faster development, and jointly safeguard international fairness and justice.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)