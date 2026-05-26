Peng Liyuan, Tamara Vucic visit Beijing dance academy

Xinhua) 10:15, May 26, 2026

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, visit Beijing Dance Academy in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Tamara Vucic is accompanying the Serbian president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, visited Beijing Dance Academy on Monday.

Tamara Vucic is accompanying the Serbian president on his state visit to China.

Peng and Tamara Vucic visited the academy's dance museum to learn about the history of Chinese dance. In the dance studios, they observed with keen interest the teaching of Chinese dance, ballet and other dances. They then watched the students' performances and had cordial exchanges with teachers and students in a lively and warm atmosphere.

Peng said that dance art transcends national borders, conveys cultures and ideas, and plays a unique role in people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning. She expressed hope that artists from both countries would strengthen exchanges and cooperation to create more outstanding works.

Tamara Vucic thanked Peng for her thoughtful arrangements and expressed her willingness to promote cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries and contribute to the deepening of Serbia-China friendship.

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, visit Beijing Dance Academy in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Tamara Vucic is accompanying the Serbian president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Tamara Vucic, wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, visit Beijing Dance Academy in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. Tamara Vucic is accompanying the Serbian president on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)