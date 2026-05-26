China willing to expand trade ties with Serbia: Premier Li

Xinhua) 11:08, May 26, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to further unlock the potential of a bilateral free trade deal with Serbia to boost economic and trade cooperation, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

China is ready to import more high-quality Serbian products and encourage more capable Chinese companies to invest in Serbia, Li said during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who is on a state visit to China.

Li called for more cooperation between the two countries in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, new energy, advanced manufacturing, and green and low-carbon development to promote growth for both countries.

Hailing the Hungary-Serbia railway as a flagship project of Belt and Road cooperation, Li said China is ready to work with Serbia on the maintenance and operation of the Serbian section of the railway, and actively promote the early operation of the entire line.

He said both sides should enhance cooperation in tourism, education, sports and media to increase the understanding and affinity between the two peoples.

As the international landscape continues to evolve in a complex way, China will strengthen coordination with Serbia within the UN and other frameworks, practice true multilateralism, promote the implementation of the four global initiatives, and build a more just and equitable global governance system, Li said.

Vucic said Serbia adheres to the one-China principle and will continue to give firm support to China on issues concerning its core interests.

Serbia is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China, further leverage the benefits of bilateral free trade agreement, deepen cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture and food, infrastructure construction, artificial intelligence, clean energy and other fields, and promote exchanges in education, tourism and media, Vucic said.

He said Serbia will maintain close multilateral communication and coordination with China, jointly uphold multilateralism and defend international fairness and justice.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)