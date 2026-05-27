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Rare glossy ibis spotted in SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 09:32, May 27, 2026

Photo shows a glossy ibis, a bird species under national first-class protection in China, spotted in a wetland in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

A glossy ibis, a bird species under national first-class protection in China, was recently spotted in a wetland in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Footage captured the bird foraging in the wetland, its plumage shimmering with metallic shades of purple, green and bronze in the sunlight.

Known for its iridescent feathers, the glossy ibis is often nicknamed the "rainbow bird."

Highly sensitive to water quality and ecological conditions, the species is widely regarded as an important indicator of wetland ecosystem health.

The sighting is considered further evidence of improving wetland habitats and the effectiveness of conservation and restoration efforts in Xigaze, where authorities have stepped up environmental protection in recent years.

The forestry and grassland bureau of Xigaze said it will continue monitoring the species while strengthening wetland conservation and management measures.

The glossy ibis had not been recorded in China for some time, making its reappearance in Xizang particularly significant for biodiversity conservation.

Photo shows a glossy ibis, a bird species under national first-class protection in China, spotted in a wetland in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a glossy ibis, a bird species under national first-class protection in China, spotted in a wetland in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a glossy ibis, a bird species under national first-class protection in China, spotted in a wetland in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a glossy ibis, a bird species under national first-class protection in China, spotted in a wetland in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows a glossy ibis, a bird species under national first-class protection in China, spotted in a wetland in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Photos by Wu Yuren, Wang Jianping

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)