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Photographer carries a screen to share bird joy
(People's Daily App) 14:39, April 29, 2026
The photographer carried a large screen on his back when photographing the birds, sharing the joy with passersby.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
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