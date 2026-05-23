Asian paradise flycatcher fascinates birdwatchers in E China's Huangshan City

Xinhua) 10:53, May 23, 2026

This photo taken on June 2, 2025 shows an Asian paradise flycatcher and a squirrel in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhou Jie/Xinhua)

Known for its striking long tail feathers and graceful movements, Asian paradise flycatcher has fascinated birdwatchers and photographers. This bird prefers dense forests near water, and has been drawn to Huangshan City by its rich river resources and diverse vegetation.

As birdwatching gains popularity, tourists have flocked to Bangxia Village, boosting local cultural tourism. Bangxia Village has adhered to an ecology-first approach, designating a core bird protection zone and planning designated birdwatching routes. Villagers have increased their incomes by opening farm stays and restaurants. In 2025, the village received a total of 130,000 tourist visits, with collective income reaching 2.15 million yuan (about 314,550 U.S. dollars).

This photo taken on May 6, 2026 shows an Asian paradise flycatcher in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Zhou Jie/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 18, 2026 shows an Asian paradise flycatcher in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows an Asian paradise flycatcher in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Birdwatchers take photos of birds in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Birdwatchers search for birds in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows an Asian paradise flycatcher in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2025 shows a view of Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This combo photo shows different species of birds in Bangxia Village of Liyang Town, Huangshan City of east China's Anhui Province, May 5, 2026. (Photo by Tao Zui/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)