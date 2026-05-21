Tea-themed tourism thrives in Luxi Village, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:26, May 21, 2026

Tourists enjoy themselves in a tea garden in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A tourist is pictured with her dog in a tea garden in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows tourists visiting the tea gardens in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a view of the tea gardens in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows modern-style guesthouses in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A tourist takes photos in a tea garden in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a village cafe in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy the view in a guesthouse in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists pose for a selfie in a tea garden in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy themselves in a tea garden in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a village cafe in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Tourists enjoy leisure time at a village cafe in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, May 16, 2026. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a view of the tea gardens in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a view of the tea gardens in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the view in a guesthouse in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A drone photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows a view of the tea gardens in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. In recent years, Luxi Village has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.

In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)