Tea industry of Jingting Mountain boosts local tourism in Xuancheng City, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 16:48, April 03, 2026

Tourists walk past a tea garden at Jingting Mountain national forest park in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 1, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Workers pick tea leaves at the foot of Jingting Mountain in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A tourist rides past a tea garden at the foot of Jingting Mountain in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A worker picks tea leaves at the foot of Jingting Mountain in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists walk past a tea garden at Jingting Mountain national forest park in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 1, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A worker picks tea leaves at the foot of Jingting Mountain in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A worker picks tea leaves at the foot of Jingting Mountain in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Workers pick tea leaves at the foot of Jingting Mountain in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A tourist poses for photos with a stone tablet bearing lines from Chinese poet Li Bai's poetry at Jingting Mountain national forest park in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A tourist poses for photos with the statue of Chinese poet Li Bai at Jingting Mountain national forest park in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A worker picks tea leaves at the foot of Jingting Mountain in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A tourist poses for photos with a stone tablet bearing Chinese poet Li Bai's poem about Jingting Mountain at Jingting Mountain national forest park in Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province, April 2, 2026. Jingting Mountain, celebrated by Li Bai, a legendary Chinese poet of Tang Dynasty (618-907), has long been renowned for its poetic charm. As a core production area of green tea, the mountain is surrounded by more than 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares) of tea gardens. In recent years, local authorities have leveraged Jingting Mountain's unique natural resources and cultural heritage to deeply integrate tea cultivation with tourism. Now, many tourists come to experience the delightful blend of tea aroma and poetic landscapes as the tea-harvesting season here has begun. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)