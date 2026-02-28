Lantern parade held at Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, China's Anhui

Xinhua) 15:34, February 28, 2026

People watch an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2026 shows people watching an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

