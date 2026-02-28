Lantern parade held at Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, China's Anhui
People watch an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
People watch an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
People watch an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 27, 2026. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2026 shows people watching an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2026 shows people watching an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 27, 2026 shows people watching an Ao Fish lantern parade at the Tangmo ancient town in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. The lantern parade was held here in celebration of the upcoming Lantern Festival on Friday, featuring the Ao Fish, a mythical Chinese creature with a dragon's head and a fish's body. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Small town becomes China's 'brush hub'
- Shexian County in China's Anhui produces Hui ink sticks inspired by Chinese zodiac Year of Horse
- Scenery of plum blossoms in Maihuayu Villlage, China's Anhui
- Former fisherman dedicates life to protecting Yangtze finless porpoises in E China's Anhui
- Cultural tourism thrives at Lingjiatan relics site in China's Anhui
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.