Former fisherman dedicates life to protecting Yangtze finless porpoises in E China's Anhui

At dawn, with mist still hanging over the river, Zhang Liyuan begins his daily patrol on the water. Each round takes about an hour, and he completes at least four a day. Despite the demanding schedule, the 65-year-old takes pride in his work.

Zhang is from Haikou town in Daguan district of Anqing city, east China's Anhui Province, which is home to a Yangtze finless porpoise conservation area. One of his key responsibilities is protecting these animals.

A Yangtze finless porpoise swims in the Yangtze River. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

The Yangtze finless porpoise is known as the "giant panda of the water." As a wild animal under first-class state protection, it serves as a "barometer" of the Yangtze River's ecological health.

In January 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security jointly issued a plan to ban fishing in key stretches of the Yangtze River and establish a compensation program for affected fishermen. That June, Zhang gave up fishing, his livelihood for more than four decades.

That September, after completing training and passing the required assessments, he became a conservation worker protecting Yangtze finless porpoises.

In the years since, he has covered over 23,000 kilometers while patrolling the same 3.5-kilometer stretch of the river.

Zhang Liyuan feeds Yangtze finless porpoises. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

Over the years, Zhang has grown deeply familiar with the porpoises' habits. By observing their breathing, feeding patterns and other behaviors, he can gauge their health.

Thanks to the dedicated efforts of Zhang and his colleagues, the number of Yangtze finless porpoises at the conservation area has steadily risen from 13 to 25.

Nationally, the population of the Yangtze finless porpoise has increased to 1,426, up 177 from the 2022 survey, thanks to the Yangtze River's 10-year fishing ban, according to a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on Jan. 30.

Yangtze finless porpoises play in the water. (People's Daily Online/Chen Ruotian)

