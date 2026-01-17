Fusion Energy Technology and Industry Conference 2026 held in Hefei, China's Anhui
People view a model of the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) during the Fusion Energy Technology and Industry Conference 2026 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 16, 2026. The conference is held here from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, which aims to build a collaborative and progressive innovation and industrial ecosystem for nuclear fusion energy. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
People view a model of a vacuum chamber of the Burning Plasma Experimental Superconducting Tokamak (BEST) during the Fusion Energy Technology and Industry Conference 2026 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 16, 2026. The conference is held here from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, which aims to build a collaborative and progressive innovation and industrial ecosystem for nuclear fusion energy. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
This photo taken on Jan. 16, 2026 shows a scene during the Fusion Energy Technology and Industry Conference 2026 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. The conference is held here from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, which aims to build a collaborative and progressive innovation and industrial ecosystem for nuclear fusion energy. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
A man visits the Fusion Energy Technology and Industry Conference 2026 in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 16, 2026. The conference is held here from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, which aims to build a collaborative and progressive innovation and industrial ecosystem for nuclear fusion energy. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)
