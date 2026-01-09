We Are China

China accelerates development of energy meteorology services system

Xinhua) 10:59, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating its efforts to establish a comprehensive energy meteorology services system, the China Meteorological Administration said Thursday.

The administration, in conjunction with the National Energy Administration, has issued a series of guidelines to enhance meteorological services across the entire energy chain, covering production, supply, storage and sales.

The guidelines outline 20 specific tasks aimed at building whole-process energy meteorological operations, offering all-scenario services and strengthening multiple-element support.

By 2030, key technologies related to meteorological services for hydropower, wind power, solar power and energy storage should reach internationally advanced levels, according to the guidelines.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)