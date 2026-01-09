China accelerates development of energy meteorology services system
BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating its efforts to establish a comprehensive energy meteorology services system, the China Meteorological Administration said Thursday.
The administration, in conjunction with the National Energy Administration, has issued a series of guidelines to enhance meteorological services across the entire energy chain, covering production, supply, storage and sales.
The guidelines outline 20 specific tasks aimed at building whole-process energy meteorological operations, offering all-scenario services and strengthening multiple-element support.
By 2030, key technologies related to meteorological services for hydropower, wind power, solar power and energy storage should reach internationally advanced levels, according to the guidelines.
Photos
Related Stories
- China’s highest-altitude arch dam hydropower station begins operating first generating units
- NW China's Tarim oilfield breaks record with annual solar power generation surpassing 2 billion kWh
- China targets 15 GW of solar thermal power capacity by 2030
- China's clean power shift hailed as scientific breakthrough, spotlighting global leadership
- China transforms barren lands into solar thermal powerhouses
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.