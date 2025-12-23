China targets 15 GW of solar thermal power capacity by 2030

December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China unveiled a policy roadmap on Tuesday to accelerate solar thermal power development, targeting around 15 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity by 2030, with costs broadly comparable to coal-fired power.

The guideline, jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration, emphasizes project construction and the expansion of application scenarios to facilitate large-scale deployment of solar thermal power.

By 2030, China aims to build the sector into an internationally competitive new energy industry, characterized by globally leading technologies that are fully domestically controllable, alongside market-oriented and industrialized growth, according to the document.

After years of development, China has achieved significant advancements in major solar thermal technologies and built a leading industrial chain, with construction costs per kilowatt falling from about 30,000 yuan (about 4,253.9 U.S. dollars) a decade ago to around 15,000 yuan. Generation costs have also experienced a substantial reduction.

However, the sector still faces challenges, including high upfront investment and relatively weak market competitiveness, an official with the National Energy Administration said.

To tackle these obstacles, the document outlines strategies such as developing large-capacity solar thermal plants tailored to regional conditions, and implementing integrated projects combining solar thermal, wind and photovoltaic power under coordinated operation. These initiatives aim to fill local power gaps, support grid operations and enhance power supply security and stability.

It also encourages fair market participation by solar thermal power, with provincial-level regions urged to adopt region-specific pricing mechanisms that balance competition and operational stability.

The document stresses accelerating research and development in key technologies, materials and equipment, supporting leading solar thermal firms and research institutions in establishing joint R&D platforms to enhance technological self-reliance and domestic production of core equipment.

