WMO publishes Chinese case studies to boost energy sector early warning systems

Xinhua) 09:45, December 19, 2025

GENEVA, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- A report on improving energy resistance in the face of climate risks was published this week by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA).

The publication, Best Practices on Early Warning Systems for the Energy Sector and Electricity Industry: Case Studies from China, was compiled by the WMO Study Group on Renewable Energy Transition.

According to a news release issued late Wednesday, the report shows how extreme weather events like heatwaves and typhoons are increasing pressure on power systems worldwide and disrupting energy infrastructure, and emphasizes the need for actionable early warnings. It incorporates CMA's practical experience in developing early warning services for the energy sector.

The report introduces a framework for integrating climate change adaptation, mitigation, and operational efficiency into energy systems. It also uses operational case studies from China to show how early warnings work during the situations like storms, floods, and power shortages.

"National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, together with power system operators, regulators and industry, are expected to deliver not only accurate forecasts, but actionable services that protect infrastructure, safeguard supply and support the transition to clean energy," writes Ardhasena Sopaheluwakan, the vice-president of the WMO Commission for Weather, Climate, Hydrological, Marine and Related Environmental Services and Applications, in the preface to the report.

"Strengthening early warning systems is not only a matter of protecting infrastructure and securing supply, but also a vital contribution to sustainable development and climate resilience," he added.

