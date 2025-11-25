China leads in global energy-transition investment, report shows

Global Times) 09:22, November 25, 2025

Chinese clean-energy products such as wind turbines, photovoltaic equipment and new energy vehicles are exported to more than 200 countries and regions, supplying 70% of global wind power equipment and 80% of global PV modules.

Chinese clean-energy products such as wind turbines, photovoltaic equipment and new energy vehicles are exported to more than 200 countries and regions, supplying 70% of global wind power equipment and 80% of global PV modules.

Chinese clean-energy products such as wind turbines, photovoltaic equipment and new energy vehicles are exported to more than 200 countries and regions, supplying 70% of global wind power equipment and 80% of global PV modules.

Chinese clean-energy products such as wind turbines, photovoltaic equipment and new energy vehicles are exported to more than 200 countries and regions, supplying 70% of global wind power equipment and 80% of global PV modules.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)