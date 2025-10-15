Chinese vice premier stresses deeper global cooperation on fusion energy

Xinhua) 11:19, October 15, 2025

CHENGDU, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing on Tuesday underscored China's commitment to advancing fusion energy research and international cooperation in the relevant field.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the second ministerial meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) World Fusion Energy Group and the 30th IAEA Fusion Energy Conference in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Zhang emphasized that fusion energy remains a vital pathway for the peaceful application of nuclear technology, and China stands ready to work with all parties to actively implement the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative.

He added that China will promote joint efforts on fundamental research and technology breakthroughs in fusion energy, as well as strengthen the integration of scientific and industrial innovation.

During the event, Zhang met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, and the two sides exchanged views on enhancing dialogue and expanding practical cooperation.

