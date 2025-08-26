China set to fulfill key energy goals for 14th Five-Year Plan period on schedule: official

Xinhua) 15:32, August 26, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will achieve key energy development targets for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) on schedule, which include overall energy production capacity and the share of non-fossil energy, an official said Tuesday.

Wang Hongzhi, head of the National Energy Administration, made the remarks at a press conference, highlighting that the country's energy sector has achieved breakthroughs and historic accomplishments during this period.

According to the plan, China aims to bring the annual domestic energy production capacity to over 4.6 billion tonnes of standard coal by 2025, and increase the share of non-fossil energy in total energy consumption to around 20 percent.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)