New energy projects spring up in western area of NE China's Jilin
|Construction is in full swing on the 100 MW solar thermal unit of a 1.4 GW outgoing direct current (DC) power transmission project in northeast China's Jilin Province, July 26, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Li Yang)
The western area of northeast China's Jilin Province is witnessing rapid growth in its renewable energy sector, as a series of major projects take shape across the region.
From an integrated wind and solar–powered green hydrogen-to-ammonia demonstration project to large-scale power transmission and equipment manufacturing, the area is tapping into its abundant natural resources to build a robust clean energy industry.
In the first five months of 2025, fixed-asset investment in Jilin's energy sector reached approximately 33.54 billion yuan ($4.69 billion), up 59.1 percent year on year.
The province has designated "driving renewable energy development with innovative mechanisms" as a key special task in its energy development agenda, aiming to accelerate the deployment of demonstration projects, extend its green hydrogen industrial chain, and convert natural advantages into long-term development momentum.
