Turbine plant to boost fuel energy transition

June 17, 2025

Shanghai-based green technology company Envision Energy is expanding its presence in Kazakhstan, aiming to boost the country's green energy transition with a new plant to produce wind turbines and energy storage systems.

In January, construction began on a project that will produce wind turbines and energy storage systems in Kazakhstan, a significant step toward realizing the country's renewable energy ambitions, it said.

The $40-million plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 2 gigawatts of wind turbines and 1 gigawatt-hour of energy storage systems.

As much as 60 percent of the output will serve Kazakhstan, and the rest will be exported to other parts of Central Asia and the Caucasus, it said.

The plant is expected to create more than 3,000 jobs, including 300 core production roles, and is due to begin operating sometime between July and September next year.

The project follows an agreement signed in December with Kazakhstan Utility Systems, one of the country's leading energy companies.

Envision Energy said it will draw on its renewable energy system expertise to provide Kazakhstan with technical support on the project, covering design, production and operations.

The initiative aims to maximize synergy between wind power and energy storage, meeting local market demand, reducing transport costs and minimizing environmental impacts. The plant will also include a service and technical support center to foster local talent.

"By using our cutting-edge industry technologies, Envision will support Kazakhstan in reducing carbon emissions, advancing clean energy and attracting international investments and technologies," said Kane Xu, Envision Energy senior vice-president and president of international product lines. "This initiative will significantly accelerate Kazakhstan's transition to a sustainable energy future, fostering economic growth and driving innovation."

Dinmukhamet Idrisov, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kazakhstan Utility Systems, said the partnership "opens unique opportunities for Kazakhstan in developing renewable energy and localizing high-tech production".

"It is not only a step toward energy independence, but also a catalyst for improving local specialists' qualifications and strengthening our role in the global green transformation," he said.

Industry experts say that thanks to the technological advances of Chinese companies in recent years, they have secured major energy storage contracts worldwide.

Energy ties between China and Kazakhstan were once heavily centered on fossil fuels, but there has been a shift, with Chinese companies investing in and localizing renewable energy manufacturing in Kazakhstan, reflecting both countries' changing priorities, said Lin Boqiang, head of the China Institute for Studies in Energy Policy at Xiamen University in Fujian province.

"For Kazakhstan, partnering with Chinese firms on green energy aligns directly with its ambitious carbon neutrality targets and its strategy to diversify its economy beyond traditional hydrocarbons, because China brings not only the necessary capital, but also world-leading technology and manufacturing scale in areas such as wind turbines and battery storage, which are crucial for Kazakhstan's energy transition."

