China's power use up 4.7 pct in April
(Xinhua) 09:44, May 21, 2025
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, saw steady expansion in April, official data showed on Tuesday.
Power use rose 4.7 percent year on year in April to 772.1 billion kilowatt-hours, according to the National Energy Administration.
In breakdown, power consumed by the primary and secondary industries gained 13.8 percent and 3 percent year on year, respectively, while that of the tertiary sector rose 9 percent.
The electricity consumption for urban and rural residents reached 93.6 billion kilowatt-hours, marking a year-on-year increase of 7 percent.
From January to April, the total power use climbed 3.1 percent to 3.16 trillion kilowatt-hours.
