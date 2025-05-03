China nuclear power installed capacity tops 120 mln kilowatts

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- China's operational nuclear power installed capacity and those under construction had exceeded 120 million kilowatts, an official with the National Energy Administration (NEA) said.

China's nuclear power development has always adhered to the principle of "safety first," and the country has become one of the few in the world to possess a complete nuclear power industrial system, said Zhang Xing, an official with the NEA, adding that the technological level and comprehensive capabilities of China's nuclear power sector have now entered the world's advanced ranks.

In 2024, China's nuclear power generation reached 450.9 billion kilowatt-hours, marking a 3.7 percent year-on-year increase and accounting for 4.5 percent of the country's total electricity production. It resulted in an equivalent reduction of approximately 140 million tonnes of standard coal consumption and about 370 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, NEA data showed.

China's operational nuclear power units have consistently maintained an excellent safety record, with key performance indicators remaining at internationally advanced levels, according to the official.

